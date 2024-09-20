Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets new Waltz Edition in India, Priced at Rs 5.64 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has added a limited edition to its WagonR model called the Waltz variant. The price of the limited WagonR Waltz edition starts at Rs 5.64 lakh, ex-showroom. This a move to celebrate the success of the WagonR over the years. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 32.5 lakh units of the WagonR since its launch as the hatchback continues to be popular among consumer in the Indian market.

Now, let’s see what’s different in the limited edition.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition: What is it?

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz edition as a limited edition has been tweaked with exterior upgrades to make it stand out from the standard version. It features fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, a front chrome grille, and now has bumper protectors along with side skirts, body side moulding. Inside the cabin, it now has a 6.2-inch touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system, new floor mats, interior styling kits, and many other new additions. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has also added a reverse parking camera in the WagonR Waltz for safety features. The safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill hold control.

Apart from these changes, the WagonR Waltz continues to carry the same features and powertrain options as the standard version. It is offered in Petrol, and CNG variant. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and the CNG variant develops 56bhp and 82Nm. It also comes in a 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with manual and AMT transmission. The Maruti WagonR Waltz Limited Edition is available in three variants – LXi, VXi, and ZXi.

