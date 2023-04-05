Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Alto K10 perform badly in Global NCAP rating

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Alto K10 have performed badly in the latest Global NCAP rating. Both the cars were unable to secure decent rating in the NCAP rating. While Alto K10 has secured 2-star in the Global NCAP rating, the Wagon R secured 1 star in 2023 Global NCAP crash test.

Details about the test

Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 received 2-star safety rating for adult protection and 0-star rating for child occupant protection. The Alto K10 scored 21.67 points out of 34 in adult protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test the car scored 8.2 points. On the other hand, in the Side movable deformable barrier test, the car scored 12.4 points.

On the other hand, the car scored just 3.52 points out of possible 49. The body shell of the car was rated as stable. The model used for testing offered airbags for the front passengers only. The car did not have ISOFIX, i-Size and Integrated CRS.

Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R received 1-star safety rating for adult protection and 0-star rating for child occupant protection. The Wagon R scored 19.69 points out of 34 in adult protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test the car scored 6.7 points. On the other hand, in the Side movable deformable barrier test, the car scored 13 points.

On the other hand, the car scored just 3.40 points out of possible 49. The body shell of the car was rated as stable. The model used for testing offered airbags for the front passengers only. The car did not have ISOFIX, i-Size and Integrated CRS.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now costs between Rs 3.99 to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R costs costs between Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).