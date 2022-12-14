Maruti Suzuki unveils WagnoR Flex-fuel prototype, First in India

One of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has released the prototype version of the Wagon R flex-fuel powertrain in India that can run on any concentration of ethanol-blended petrol, from E20 to E85.

The prototype model in Delhi as the India’s 1st mass segment Flex Fuel car, in the presence of Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The car is designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20% (E20) and 85% (E85) fuel. The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle has an upgraded engine designed specifically to use higher ethanol-blended petrol. The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle operating on E85 fuel will help reduce tailpipe GHG emissions by 79 per cent in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while ensuring the same power performance, said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.

The CEO also said that the company plans to introduce our first Flex Fuel vehicle for the compact segment by 2025. That means we will not see this technology in any car till 2025.

The Wagon R is a test bed for the extensively modified engine that will power future cars from the carmaker.

Ahead of that timeline, the carmaker aims to make its entire lineup compatible with E20 fuel (with 80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol) by March 2023.

Higher ethanol blends are still some time away, but the government does plan to make all cars E20 compatible by 2025. Ethanol-blended fuel is expected to be a lower-cost alternative to petrol, offering fossil fuel savings and reduction in running costs similar to CNG.