Maruti Suzuki electric car to be priced over Rs 10 Lakh; Launch likely in 2025

Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, RC Bhargava has revealed that the brand’s first electric car will not be an affordable one. He also hinted that the electric car launch event will not happen anytime soon.

The Chairman announced that there won’t be any sub-Rs 10 lakh EVs in the initial phase. He said that there is not a considerable market for the sub-10 lakh rupee electric cars in the country yet.

He said that most consumers prefer to have an alternative car option by paying more than to face the issues the electric cars can bring such as frequent charging and a dedicated parking space with a charging unit.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce the first electric car of the brand in the Indian market by 2025. According to reports, the company has ambitious plans to launch up to six new electric cars by 2031.

Maruti Suzuki eVX to launch in 2024

We have already seen the upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric car testing on the public roads earlier this year. The Maruti Suzuki electric car will be based on the eVX concept.

The test mule of the Suzuki electric SUV was fitted with conventional-looking 17-inch silver alloy wheels. These are likely to be replaced by more stylish machine alloy wheels in the production version. The squared wheel arches neatly accommodate these alloy wheels. Additionally, the SUV features rearview mirrors resembling those found on the Baleno, which include integrated cameras to support the 360-degree camera system offered in the vehicle.

Another notable aspect of this Suzuki electric SUV is the integration of its rear door handles into the C-pillar, similar to the current Maruti Suzuki Swift. Both the front and rear fenders exhibit a slightly flared design, contributing to a muscular appearance. While the interiors of the vehicle were fully camouflaged, preventing detailed observation, the exterior design elements provide a glimpse of what to expect.

Based on an all-new dedicated electric platform, the production-spec Suzuki eVX model will accommodate a 60kWh battery pack, anticipated to offer a range of approximately 500-520 km. The vehicle’s dimensions are expected to measure 4.3 meters in length, 1.8 meters in width, and 1.6 meters in height. Upon its introduction to the Indian market under Maruti Suzuki’s brand identity, it will compete with upcoming electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and the production-spec Tata Curvv Electric.