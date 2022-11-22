Maruti Suzuki to introduce two new high mileage cars in 2024

Maruti Suzuki, which currently has over 90 percent market share in the entry-level hatchback segment, is reportedly planning to launch two new high-mileage cars in 2024. As per reports, Maruti will roll out the new-generation Swift hatchback and Dzire compact sedan in 2024. The carmaker is believed to be adding the strong hybrid technology and mileage in these models.

2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire

The 2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire are likely to be offered with the new 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine that will have Toyota’s strong hybrid tech. Maruti first introduced the strong hybrid technology with the Maruti Grand Vitara. According to leak reports, the new Swift and Dzire will provide an ARAI-certified mileage of 35-40kmpl.

If the reports are to be believed, then both the upcoming model of Swift and Dzire will become the most fuel-efficient cars in the country. With this update, the new Swift and Dzire will meet the upcoming CAFÉ II (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards.

The Maruti Swift and Dzire currently come with a 1.2L, 4-cylinder K12N Dualjet petrol engine. The motor produces a peak power of 90bhp and 113Nm of torque. You can get it with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox variant. The manual version delivers an ARAI figure of 23.30kmpl and the automatic variant promises 21.12kmpl. Maruti also offers both models in a CNG fuel option.

2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire Price

The 2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire strong hybrid versions are expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.50 lakh premium over their standard petrol counterparts. Currently, the Swift and Dzire are price within the price range of Rs 5.92 lakh – Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 6.24 lakh – Rs 9.18 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

Though there are not much information about the models yet. The company is expected to reveal more details on the new-generation Maruti Swift strong hybrid and Dzire strong hybrid in the near future.