Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, and Baleno are top-selling hatchbacks in July 2024, Know the top 10 cars

In India, the hatchback is perhaps the most favourite car segment of the buyers. Due to the unavailability of huge spaces in society and value for money tag, hatchback remains the favourite category for the average car buyers in the country. Speaking about hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki dominates the segment in terms of sales in India.

The top-selling hatchback models that dominated 5 positions of the sales table are- Maruti Swift, Maruti WagonR, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Alto and Tata Tiago.

The top-selling hatchback is the Maruti Swift with a sales number of 16,854. However, it was a decrease of 6 percent from 17,896 in June 2024. The 2nd most-selling hatchback is the Maruti WagonR with a sales number of 16,191. The model showed an increase in sales by 25 percent. 12,970 units of WagonR were sold in June 2024. Speaking about Maruti Baleno, there was a fall in 44 percent. Baleno sold 9309 units in July 2024 while the car sold 16,725 units in June 2024.

On the other hand, the Maruti Alto sold 7353 units in July 2024 while 7099 units of the car were sold in June 2024. The only hatchback that is present in the top five list is the Tata Tiago. There was a fall of 37 percent in the sales of the Tiago. The car sold 8982 units in June 2024 while 5665 units were sold in July 2024.

The other cars in the top 10 list are the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.