Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spotted while testing in India, might gets ADAS features

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport has been recently seen on Indian roads while testing and we assume that it was being tested for ADAS features. It is quite surprising that the car was seen sans camouflage. It also appears that the car was an imported piece. It was closely followed by ARAI vehicle. Even though Maruti has not made it clear about the launch timeline, we assume that it will be in 2023.

It was observed that the Swift Sport did not have any contrasting changes on it. However, it looked like an aggressive cousin of Swift. The Swift Sport hatchback gets many sporty touches on its body. The car gets 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual exhaust system that make it stand out from the regular model. The dual exhausts are present under the rear bumper on both sides. Other improvements include side skirts, sporty stitching, adjustable steering, 360-degree cameras etc.

The ADAS tech that is expected to be offered on the Swift Sport should include lane keep assist, radar-guided cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and many more.

When it comes to the engine of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, there will be a massive improvement over the regular Swift. The engine of Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine generates 127bhp of power and peak torque of 235Nm. The engine is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and can achieve a top speed of up to 210 kmph.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Swift CNG variant in India in August this year. The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is offered with a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that offers 77.49 PS power and 98.5 Nm of torque. In terms of transmission, the Swift CNG is offered with a Manual Transmission (MT).

The hatchback excels in the mileage department. The ARAI-rated mileage of the car is 30.90 km/kg.