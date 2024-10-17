Maruti Suzuki Swift is the most selling hatchback in September 2024, check the top 10 models

Hatchbacks are the most preferred car type in India. Due to the affordability and compactness feature, the demand for hatchback is the most among the buyers. Maruti Suzuki is the company which sells the maximum number of hatchback cars in India. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most-selling hatchback in September 2024.

Balano, WagonR, and Alto occupy 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions in the list. This 5th position in the list is occupied by Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. As four out of the five top-selling models are from Maruti Suzuki, we can easily assume the dominance of the manufacturer.

As many as 16,241 units of Maruti Swift were sold in September 2024. This is a 10 percent increase in sales in September 2023. Maruti sold 14,703 units of the Swift in September 2023.

Similarly, the Maruti Baleno which is the 2nd most-selling hatchback in the country registered sales of 14,292 units. The sales decreased by 22 percent as 18,417 units of the model were sold in September 2023. Maruti WagonR which has a very unique design registered a fall in sales number as compared to the last year. In September 2024, the company sold 13,339 units while in the same period of last year, the company sold 16,250 units. Maruti Alto which is preferred for its compact size registered an 11 percent increase in sales. 8655 units of Alto were sold in September 2024 while the 7791 units of the car were sold in September 2023.

The fifth-selling hatchback in India- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios registered a 2 percent decrease on a YoY basis. While 5103 units were sold in September 2024, 5223 units were sold in September 2023.