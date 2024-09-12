Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs 8.19 lakh, offers 32.85km/kg mileage

Maruti Suzuki Swift has now got a new CNG version in India. The new Swift CNG comes with a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the company, the new version of the hatchback offers a best-in-segment mileage of 32.85km/kg.

The company is set to begin the deliveries of the new Swift CNG to customers starting 12 October, 2024.

Features

The Swift remains unchanged in terms of design and feature list as the current list. It continues to be equipped with LED fog lights, LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloy wheels, nine-inch touchscreen system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and OTA updates.

Powertrain

The new Maruti Swift CNG is offered in a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the output is reduced to 69bhp and 102Nm. Notably, it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 32.85km/kg, which is a six per cent increase over the previous-gen Swift. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer. It gets three options – VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi.

The three variants of the new Swift CNG -VXi, VXi (O), ZXi comes with a price tag of Rs 8.19 lakh, Rs 8.46 lakh, Rs 9.19 lakh, respectively.

