Maruti Suzuki stops production of Alto 800 hatchback in India

Maruti Suzuki has stopped the production of Alto 800 hatch back in India, reported India Today. The Alto 800 has been the highest selling hatchback in India and it is mostly associated with the beginner-level buyers. The halt in production means that the entry-level model offered by the company in India is Alto K10.

According to the report, the upgrade of Alto 800 to BS6 Phase 2 norms will not have resulted to any significant profitability to the company. The entry-level hatchback segment has been coming down in the past few year, told Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. He also said that the cost of acquisition of the vehicles in the segment went up substantially.

The entry-level hatchback segment in India has decreased to 7 percent in FY23 from 15 percent in FY16. The Alto 800 was introduced in India in 2000, while the Alto K10 was introduced 2010. Overall the volume of the Alto brand is around 4,450,000 units (the majority of contribution was from Alto 800).

The Alto 800 is powered by a 796cc petrol engine and churns 48PS of maximum power. The peak torque of the engine is 69Nm. The price of the Alto 800 ranges from Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom in India). On the contrary, the Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom in India).