Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,900 units of Wagon R, Celerio, And Ignis due to a brake part problem

Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 9,900 units of Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis because of a possible problem in the rear brake assembly pin. The Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis that were manufactured between August 3 to September 1, 2022, are suspected to have a defect in the rear brake assembly pin.

As per reports, the problem in the rear brake may cause the pin (part) to break or create a peculiar noise. This defect might also affect the cars’ brake performance in the long run. Maruti will replace the the faulty part of recalled cars that were diagnosed with this issue free of cost. The automobile manufacturer is currently arranging the parts for replacement. The customers will be contacted to bring their cars in for inspection by authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa workshops.

The Maruti Wagon R and Celerio are powered by the same 67PS 1-litre petrol engine. The engine is also paired with an optional CNG kit. Customers can also get the Wagon R with a more powerful 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Maruti Ignis, on the other hand, is equipped with an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. All three hatchbacks of Maruti are paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

The Wagon R price starts from Rs 5.47 lakh and can reach up to Rs 7.20 lakh, while the Celerio retails from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The Ignis has a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Ignis is sold through the Nexa outlets.