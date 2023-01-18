Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles due to defect in airbag controller

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 units of seven models including Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara. The company issued the recall notice in order to replace the faulty airbag controllers. The faulty airbags can cause non-deployment of the airbag and seat-belt pre-tensioners in the event of a car crash.

Maruti Suzuki is recalling all the vehicles of the said models manufactured between 8th December 2022 and 12th January 2023. The company will inspect and replace the airbag free of cost, if required in the affected vehicles.

According to the company, it is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case may result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in case of a vehicle crash.

Maruti says that out of abundant caution, the company has advised customers of the suspected vehicles not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops will contact the affected vehicle owners for immediate attention.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it has hiked the prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 per cent in the Indian market. This is the second time the automobile manufacturer has increased the prices of its vehicles in the ongoing fiscal year, after increasing it in April 2022.