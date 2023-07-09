Maruti Suzuki offers exciting discount on Nexa range of cars, Check details here

Maruti Suzuki Nexa is offering some attractive discounts on its car models for July 2023. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 64,000 if they are willing to get a car from Nexa dealership this month. The offers are applicable on Ciaz, Baleno as well as Ignis.

The details about the July discount offers are as follows:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

This popular premium hatchback of Maruti Suzuki is offered with benefits up to Rs 20,000. The petrol and CNG variants get Rs 20,000 discount while the automatic variant gets up to Rs 17,500 discount. The above-mentioned benefits include cash discount and exchange offer. However, there is no corporate discount on the car.

The Baleno is draws its power from 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 90hp power and is, paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. When it comes to CNG variant, the engine produces 77.5hp.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered with benefits up to Rs 38,000 on both manual and automatic variants. Customers also get Rs 3000 corporate discount along with Rs 10,000 cash. Buyers can get Rs 25,000 as an exchange discount.

The sedan is powered by a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that is paired with either a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

This attractive hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is offered with discounts up to Rs 64,000 for all manual variants. The automatic variants of the car get Rs 54,000 benefit. The discount includes cash benefit, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and Rs 25,000 as an exchange bonus. The ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired with 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission.

(NB: The discount differs from one state to another. Contact your nearest Nexa dealer for it.)