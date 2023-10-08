Maruti Suzuki October 2023 Offers: Get Up to Rs 68,000 Discount during this festive season

Maruti Suzuki is offering great discounts for October 2023 on its various car models. Interested buyers can get massive offers and discounts of up to Rs 68,000 if they purchase a car from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The offers include cash discount along with an exchange bonus. The details about the offers are mentioned below in detail.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG variants get a discount of up to Rs 68,000. On the other hand, the Alto 800 K10 petrol variants get offers up to Rs 53,000. We get a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C engine on the hatchback. The petrol variant produces 67hp and 89Nm while the CMG variant produces 57hp and 82Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets offers up to Rs 68,000 for the month of October 2023. The MT/ AMT version of the car gets total discount of up to Rs 51,000. However, the CNG version of the Celerio gets Rs 68,000 discount.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 58,000 during this festive season. The CNG variant of the car gets the above mentioned discount while the ICE variants get up to Rs 46,000. The hatchback is offered in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine variants and is offered in MT and AMT gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of up to Rs 47,000 for the month of September 2023. The LXi variant of the car gets discount of Rs 47,000 while the other variants get up to Rs 42,000 discount. The CNG powered Swift gets up to Rs 33,000 discount.

The hatchback gets a 1.2L petrol engine that offers 90hp of power.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of October 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 17,000. The discount on the car is same for the MT as well as AMT variants. On the other hand, the CNG variants do not get any discounts.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices and offers.