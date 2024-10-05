Maruti Suzuki Nexa offers: Get discount up to Rs 2.3 lakh for October 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering great discounts up to Rs 2.3 lakh on the Nexa range of cars. The Nexa Discount October 2024 includes benefits like cash discount, exchange bonus as well as corporate discount. We have mentioned discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars for October 2024 below.

Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara gets discount of up to Rs 1.03 lakh. The offer includes a 5-year extended warranty. The mild-hybrid petrol variants get maximum benefit of Rs 53,100. CNG version of the SUV gets Rs 33,100 discount. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) is also available on some variants.

Jimny

The total benefit on the Maruti Jimny goes up to Rs 2.3 lakh. When it comes to the Zeta and Alpha variants, we get discount of Rs 80,000. The top end Alpha trim gets up to Rs 1.5 lakh off as part of the MSSF scheme.

Ignis

One of the small hatchbacks offered by Maruti Suzuki is the Ignis and it gets up to Rs 53,100 discount. The top discount is available on the Ignis Sigma MT variant while the AMT variants get Rs 48,100 off. The stylish hatchback is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh.

Baleno

Upto Rs 47,100 discount is available on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The manual variants of the car get discount up to Rs 42,100 while the CNG version gets Rs 37,100 off. The highest discount is on the automatic variants. The car is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Ciaz

The Maruti Ciaz premium sedan gets benefits up to Rs 40,000 on MY 2024 models. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus is Rs 25,000.

Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets total benefits up to Rs 78,000 (depending on the variants). The benefit includes cash discount of Rs 25,000, Velocity Edition accessory kit of Rs 43,000 and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. While the highest benefit is available for the turbo petrol variant, the least discount is available on the CNG model (Rs 10,000).