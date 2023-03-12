Maruti Suzuki Nexa discounts: Check the offers on popular cars for March 2023

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive benefits for its cars this March. If you are a potential Maruti Suzuki car buyer, you can get discounts up to Rs 54,000. The offers include a cash discount along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The discount offers is available on Ignis, Baleno, and Ciaz.

For March 2023, the highest discount is offered on Ignis.

We have mentioned the discount offers in detail below.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The sedan offered by Maruti gets a total discount of Rs 28,000. The discount is same for the manual as well as automatic variants. The discount includes Rs 25,000 exchange discount as well as corporate discount of Rs 3000.

The sedan is powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 105hp power and is coupled with 5 speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The sedan offered by Maruti gets a total discount of up to Rs 35,000. The discount is on the manual variant only. The automatic, as well as the CNG variants, do not get any discount. The premium hatchback is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 90hp power and is coupled with 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Ignis gets the highest discount among Nexa cars. A total discount of Rs 54,000 is available for manual variants. The cash discount is up to Rs 35,000 while the exchange discount is Rs 15,000. The corporate discount offered by the company is Rs 4,000.

On the other hand, the automatic variants get a total discount of Rs 34,000. It includes cash discount and exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the corporate discount includes Rs 4,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is coupled with 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

(NB: The discount varies from one state/city to another. Kindly contact your nearest car dealer to know the exact prices and discounts.)