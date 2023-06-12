Maruti Suzuki launches Tour H1 with starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki: Popular car maker Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour H1 which comes at a starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh. This is a small car which has looks similar to Alto. In fact, the Company claims that this a commercial variant of the much popular Alto K10 variant.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour H1 pre-fitted with a speed limiting function 1st ever in the ‘tour’ taxi range. With this launch, the automobile manufacturer becomes India’s first automobile company to introduce speed limiting function in their “Tour” taxi range.

Specifications of the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Tour H1:

Here are a few specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 which make the car worth buying as compared to other cars in its segment.

Engine:

The Tour H1 comes with a 796cc F8D petrol engine. This combined with the lighter weight of the car, gives a smoother driving experience and better mileage.

Mileage:

Tour H1 is great with its fuel efficiency available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometre per litre for petrol

It offers as much as 34.46 kilometre per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant which is at. Added to that there is the low cost of ownership and easy maintenance.

This helps business owners save up on a lot of money and hence earn high profits.

Exterior:

A new age aero dynamic edge design adds to the overall appeal of the Tour H1 and makes it more fuel efficient.

Due to its compact and modern form, it is an easy fit in the narrowest of lanes and is perfect for crowded city roads.

Interiors:

The interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is very compact and very comfortable. There are silver accents inside the door handles, steering wheel, and louvers.

The car boasts of a whole new fabric and vinyl seat upholstery which makes it look very classy and smart. The interior has been designed to make the car look stylish and spacious.

The front doors have a 1 liter bottle holder and map pockets.

Safety:

The Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is safer for drives since it has an airbag on the driver side. It has improved braking system.

The car is packed with ABS with EBD and central locking system, reverse parking sensors and headlight leveling. One can easily relax and and drive the new Tour H1 without any worries.

Other Features:

The Tour H1 is equipped with a number of new edge technologies like a keyless entry, front power windows. The car also has the following features such as, digital speedometer, cabin air filter, remote back door opener, remote fuel lid opener, air conditioner with heater, power steering, rear seat integrated neck rest and reverse parking sensors.