Maruti Suzuki launches special Blitz edition in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Swift for the festive season called the Blitz. This model will be available for a limited time only. It will be available in the Maruti Arena dealerships. The Swift Blitz marks Maruti’s fifth special edition for the festive season. The company aims to push sales of the hatchback’s lower-spec variants with this model. The Maruti Swift Blitz is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh-8.02 lakh.

The Swift Blitz will be available in five variants – LXI, VXI, VXI AMT, VXI(O) and VXI(O) AMT. The Blitz gets a kit that includes a rear underbody spoiler, a spoiler on top of the boot, fog lamps, illuminated door sills, door visors and moulding along the sides. It will also have the features available on the respective variants. This kit, worth Rs 49,848, is being offered to buyers for free,

The updated Swift arrived in May and is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 82hp and 112Nm on petrol and 70hp and 112Nm on CNG. the petrol engine if offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with a 5-speed AMT option on all but the base variant.

The recently introduced special editions for the Baleno Regal Edition, Grand Vitara Dominion Edition, Wagon R Waltz Edition and the Ignis Radiance Edition in the last couple of months.

The company recently added a CNG-powered variant to the Swift just last month.