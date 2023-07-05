Maruti Suzuki launches its most premium MPV- Invicto in India; Prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched its most premium car/ MPV in India in the form of Invicto. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto launch makes the carmaker’s entry into the premium MPV segment. Speaking about prices, the MPV gets a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh.

The MPV is offered in an automatic-only variant. There is no manual engine variant offered for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Interested buyers can purchase the Maruti Suzuki Invicto at Nexa dealerships across the country. Booking of the MPV can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The Invicto is based on the Innova Hycross. However, there are few features that make it different than the Innova Hycross.

The front side of the MPV is quite similar to that of Maruti Suzuki’s other SUVs. The Maruti Invicto gets the ‘three dots’ LED DRL that is a signature in Nexa models. The Invicto MPV gets a new grille and a Suzuki logo sits almost in the middle of it. There are two chrome lines that are seen running parallel to each other from one end to another. Apart from the cosmetic changes, there does not seem to be anything new on the SUV. The bumper of the Invicto is different and there is a new faux skid plate.

There is a single-engine option available on the MPV. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with a hybrid motor. The petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech. The claimed fuel efficiency of the Invicto MPV is 23.24kmpl. Speaking about the platform we get Toyota’s TNGA-C High Platform on the MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto rivals the likes of Scorpio N, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices.)