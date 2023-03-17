Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Brezza in India, offers mileage of 25.51 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the CNG variant of the Brezza in India and its claimed mileage is 25.51 km/kg.

By Pratyay 0
Maruti Brezza CNG launch
Image Credit: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the CNG variant of the Brezza in India. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers a claimed mileage of 25.51 km/kg. The starting price of the sub-compact SUV starts from Rs 9.14 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.05 lakh. The CNG variants are offered in the base and mid-range variants of the SUV. For those who are unknown, the Brezza CNG is the 15th model of the manufacturer that gets the CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is offered in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. We have mentioned about the CNG variants along with the prices below.

Variant Price
Brezza LXi CNG Rs 9.14 lakh
Brezza VXi CNG Rs 10.49 lakh
Brezza ZXi CNG Rs 11.89 lakh
Brezza ZXi CNG Dual Tone Rs 12.05 lakh

 

Engine

The Brezza CNG gets a K-series 1.5-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT engine and it generates maximum power of 89PS and peak torque of 121Nm (while running on CNG). On the other hand, the maximum power offered on petrol mode is 101PS while the peak torque is 136Nm. The 1.5-litre engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission.

Key features

The Maruti Brezza CNG gets the same specs as the petrol variant of the SUV. The sub 4m SUV gets LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, alloy wheels, 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, keyless push start, automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and much more.

Pratyay 3144 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

