Maruti Suzuki July 2023 Offers: Buyers Can Get Upto Rs 65,000 Discount On These Models

India’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is offering great discounts for July 2023 on its various models. Interested buyers can get massive offers and discounts of up to Rs 65,000 if they purchase a car from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The offers include cash discount along with an exchange bonus. The details about the offers are mentioned below in details.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 as well as the Alto 800 that was recently discontinued gets a discount of up to Rs 60,000. The Alto 800 gets a discount of Rs 50,000 and it depends on the inventory is of the dealerships. The car gets Rs 4000 corporate discount offered on new K10 select petrol models. Users get Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus. A cash discount of Rs 40,000 is available on (Petrol MT) while AMT and CNG variants get Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets offers up to Rs 54,000 for the month of July 2023. The MT/ AMT version of the car gets a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000. However, the AMT version of the Celerio gets Rs 35,000 cash discount. Both the variants (MT and AMT) get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There is a corporate discount of Rs 4000 on the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cash discount of up to Rs 39,000 only for the MT variant. The AMT variant gets Rs 30,000 cash discount in the month. The exchange bonus offered on the car is Rs 15,000 and the corporate discount is Rs 4000. This means that the S-Presso gets a total discount of up to Rs 58,000 across variants.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 49,000 including a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. However, the CNG variant of the car gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The car gets a corporate discount of Rs 4000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of up to Rs 50,000 for the month of July 2023. The car gets cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the exchange bonus is up to Rs 20,000. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 5000 on the car. This means that the total discount on the car is up to Rs 50,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of July 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 10,000. The onlu discount on the car includes a exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There is no cash discount on the car.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices and offers.