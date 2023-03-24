Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx receives nearly 40,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the 5-door Jimny and Fronx compact SUV has received nearly 40,000 bookings. Maruti Suzuki Fronx has also been confirmed to launch in the second week of April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny and the Fronx compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 and commenced bookings for both SUVs on January 12, 2023. According to TOI, the 5-door Jimny has received 23,500 bookings, while the Fronx gathered around 15,500 bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Bookings

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny 5-door is available for online booking at the Nexa website or at Nexa dealerships in India. Customers can book a Fronx and Jimny 5-door at an initial amount of Rs 11,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Design, features, and specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a split grille design with headlights, and a unique tailgate design with a connected LED tail-lamp. Fronx measures 3995 mm in length, 1765 mm in width and 1550 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2520 mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a HUD display, Arkamys-tuned sound system, automatic AC, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Maruti is also providing a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option with the compact SUV, developing a peak power of 88.5 bhp power and a max torque of 113 Nm. A five-speed MT/AMT will be on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Design, features, and specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is basically an extended version of the global-spec 3-door Jimny. The Jimny SUV measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. The Jimny 5-door ground clearance is 210mm, a departure angle of 50 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees.

As far as the interior features are concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a HUD display, Arkamys-tuned sound system, automatic AC, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will carry a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103 bhp power and 134 Nm torque. Gearbox options will be a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The SUV will also receive an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system with a manual transfer case and low-range gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny: Expected price

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched by the second week of April and could be priced starting from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in May 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door price might start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

