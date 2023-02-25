Maruti Suzuki Ignis price hike: Now gets costlier by Rs 27,000

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the popular hatchbacks offered by the manufacturer in India. It has got some upgrades over the existing model and now costs more by Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom- Delhi). It is quite obvious that the company has upgraded the safety features of car. The new prices have been already effective across Maruti dealerships in India.

The safety features that are offered as standard across all the variants of Maruti Suzuki Ignis are Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist. The engine of the hatchback is compliant to upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis however retains the same 1.2 litre engine as the older model. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder, K-12 petrol engine churns a maximum of 83hp of power. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered by the car is 113Nm. The claimed mileage of the car is 20.89 kmpl.

Some of the important features inside the cabin include a new version of SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, onboard navigation, voice command recognition, a 7.0-inch touchscreen etc.

In terms of variants, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offered in seven variants and the prices start at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom- Delhi). Buyers get an option for nine colour variants in the hatchback car.