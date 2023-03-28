Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition spotted at dealerships

The Black Editions of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Brezza, Ertiga, and Baleno have started arriving at the dealerships in India. The four-wheeler manufacturer launched the Black Editions of its Arena and Nexa range of cars on the occasion of its 40th anniversary.

The Black Editions of the Maruti Suzuki car models get a new exterior hue called Pearl Midnight Black. Now, these Black Edition models have started to arrive at dealerships pan India.

The Black Edition of the Ignis too has been spotted at the dealership with a Pearl Midnight Black and piano black alloy wheels. Apart from this, at the front, it gets a chrome garnish that surrounds the grille and headlamps. The Black Edition of the Ignis can only be had in two variants – Zeta and the top-spec Alpha trim.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that complies with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and churns out 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission.

The manufacturer has also launched the updated 2023 Ignis in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and it now comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard across all variants.