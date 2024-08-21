Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets AWD, ADAS tech; will not be available in Indian market

When it comes to export, Maruti Suzuki has been exporting multiple car models from India to other countries. Recently, the car manufacturer has started shipping India-made Fronx to Japan. However, unlike the Indian market, the exported units of Fronx get 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Japan-bound units of Fronx get additional features like the AWD as well as ADAS features.

The Made in India Fronx that is exported to Japan gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD tech. The AllGrip Select is a mid-level AWD technology that sits below AllGrip Pro which is offered in Jimny. Drivers get four “off-road” modes- Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock in the AllGrip Select tech. The modes can be controlled through buttons that are present on the centre console. The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the SUV gets a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The suspension setup is also different as compared to the Indian variant.

When it comes to the interior of the car, there is soft-touch materials for door pads, a Piano black finish for the steering wheel, and centre console. In short, the cabin is more premium as compared to the Indian version.

The safety features on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx include an ADAS suite with lane-keeping assist, electronic parking brake with hill-hold, automatic cruise control and much more. As reported by Autocar India, Fronx already has 700 bookings in Japan and go on sale on October 16. The initial made-in-India Fronx lot comprises of 1600 units, said the report.