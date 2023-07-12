Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG version launched in India, Prices start at Rs 8.42 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the Maruti Fronx in India. The Fronx is the second SUV offered by the manufacturer which gets a CNG variant. The Maruti Brezza was the first SUV offered by the company to be equipped with a CNG powertrain. The price of the Fronx CNG version starts at Rs 8.42 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is available in two trims Sigma and Delta and is Rs 95,000 expensive than their petrol counterpart.

When it comes to the engine, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is offered in Maruti’s other CNG models. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox that produces 90hp of power and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode. On the other hand, the car produces 77.5hp power and 98.5Nm of torque in CNG mode. The fuel efficiency of the Fronx as claimed by Maruti is 28.51 km/kg.

The CNG fronx does not seem different than its petrol variant. In terms of design, the SUV is basically the same as the petrol variant. However, the boot space gets compromised due to the presence of CNG tank.

When it comes to the interior of the car, the Fronx is offered with a black and brown interior that is offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with a SmartPlay Pro system. The car also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The other connected features that are present on the Fronx CNG include steering-mounted controls, dual airbags, automatic climate control, as well as reverse parking sensors etc.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger as well as Nissan Magnite in India.