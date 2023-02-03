Maruti Suzuki Fronx bookings cross 5500 in India, to launch in April 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set to launch in India in April 2023. Prior to the launch, the bookings of the car have crossed 5500 in India. The car can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. The crossover car will be sold via Nexa dealerships across India and is expected to cost between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in India.

We have mentioned about the key specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx below.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in two engines- 1.2 litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine. The 1.2 litre engine produces power of 89bhp and torque of 113Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and 147.6Nm of torque. While the 1.2 litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or AMT transmission, the 1.0-litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.

Colour and variants

The car will be available in five variants- Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. There is an availability of nine colours on the car and it includes monotone as well as dual tone colour option.

Key features

Important features of the car include 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Head-Up display, wireless charging for gadgets, 360 degree camera, 40 intelligent connected car features and much more.

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets ESP will hill hold assist, rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX and up to 6 airbags.