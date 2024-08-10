Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most selling 7-seater in India for July 2024

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has continued to top the chart for the most-selling 7-seater in India for July 2024. On the other hand, the second position has been occupied by Mahindra Scorpio while the third position is held by Toyota Innova. It does not come as a surprise that Maruti Ertiga is the top-selling 7-seater in India. The MUV can be easily spotted on Indian roads and the reliability of Maruti service makes it a good commercial vehicle.

We have mentioned the sales of the top-5 7 seater cars in India in details below.

During the month of July 2024, 15,701 units of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga were sold. The MUV sold 14,352 units during the same period in last year. The YoY positive volume increase of 9 percent was observed in the scenario. Similarly, the Scorpio is the most sold seven-seater with a sale of 12,237 units. Scorpio was sold 10,522 units with YoY growth of 16 percent.

Well, the third 7-seater in the list is Toyota Innova. While the sales in July 2024 were 9912 units, the sales in July 2023 were 8935 units.

The fourth and five positions in the list were occupied by Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Bolero. While there was a 26 percent YoY growth in the XUV700, the Bolero witnessed a fall of 22 percent in YoY growth. The Tata Safari SUV witnessed a rise in 25 percent. 2109 units of the SUV were sold in July 2024. On the other hand, 1687 units of SUV were sold in July 2023.

It is quite interesting to note that, the Toyota Fortuner which is regarded by many as the best 50 lakh budget SUV in India witnessed a 24 percent downfall in YoY sales. 2380 units of Fortuner were sold in July 2024 while 3129 units of the SUV were sold in July 2023.

