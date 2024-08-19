Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the most selling sedan in India for July 2024, sells more than 11K units

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the common sedans that can be found in India and it is quite evident from its road presence. According to the sedan sales number in July 2024 in the domestic market, the Suzuki Dzire maintains the top position. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura is the second most selling sedan for the month of July 2024. Even though the Hyundai Aura is second on the list, there is a significant gap between the sales units of the Maruti Dzire and the Hyundai Aura.

Speaking about sales number, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sold 11,647 units in July 2024 against 13,395 units for July 2023. This means that there was 13 percent decline in the sales of the sedan. Similarly, the Hyundai Aura sold 4757 units (July 24) against 4514 units (July 23). This means that there was 5 percent increase in the sales figures.

The Honda Amaze occupies the third place with sales of 2327 units in July 2024. The sedan sold 2327 units in July 24 against 3386 units in July 2023. When it comes to sedan, the fourth most-sold sedan is the Volkswagen Virtus. 1766 units of the sedan were sold in July 2024. On the other hand, only 1737 units of the car were sold in July 2023. An increase of 2 percent (YoY) was observed in the sales of the car.

When it comes to the fifth spot, the Tata Tigor occupies the spot with 1495 units in July 2024. The sedan was sold 2684 units in July 2023. This means that there was a 44 percent decline (YoY) in the sales of the car.

The other sedan that is the top-selling sedan in India includes the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Toyota Camry.