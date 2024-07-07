Maruti Suzuki discount in July 2024: Jimny gets cheaper by up to Rs. 3.3 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced the discount offer for the Jimny in India. The lifestyle off-roader SUV is getting huge discounts this month. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny has become cheaper by Rs. 3.3 lakh this month.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched last year to rival Thar. But, it failed to perform as per expectations. So, the company has been offering hefty discounts to attract customers and increase its average sales. Now, the comapny has increased the discount offer.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in Zeta and Alpha variants. The Zeta variant is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh, while the latter Alpha variant is offered with a direct cash discount of up to Rs. 1.8 lakh.

Apart from these Maruti Suzuki is also offering additional benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Jimny. The additional benefits are offered to customers who opt for Maruti Suzuki’s finance service. This makes Maruti Jimny worth considering for its huge discounted price and lesser waiting period when compared to its major rivals.

It is note worthy to mention that the offers will not be available at all dealerships. It may be lesser or higher depending on the dealership, region, and other factors.

Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a full-time 4×4 off-road tech. It come in two gearbox options – a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. Notably, India is the first market to get the five-door version of Jimny whereas all other markets had the three-door version.