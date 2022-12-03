Maruti Suzuki December 2022 discounts: Check the offers on some popular cars

Maruti Suzuki is all set to hike the prices of its cars next year. Prior to the price hike, the manufacturer is offering attractive benefits for its cars this December. If you are a potential Maruti Suzuki car buyer, you can get discounts up to Rs 52,000. The offers include a cash discount along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The discount offers is available on S-Presso, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto K10, and Alto 800.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets a total discount of up to Rs 42,000 in December 2022. The base trims get a discount of Rs 17,000 while the top trims get a discount up to Rs 42,000. Even the CNG version of the car gets a total discount of Rs 40,100.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the car that gets the highest discount this December. As much of Rs 52,000 discount is available on the manual transmission variant of the car this December. The automatic variant of the car gets a discount of Rs 22,000. The CNG variant of the car gets a discount of Rs 45,100.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a discount of up to Rs 45,100 for December 2022. The AMT version of the car gets a total discount of Rs 21,000. On the other hand, the CNG variant gets a maximum discount of Rs 45,100. The manual transmission variants get up to Rs 36,000 discount

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The maximum discount that is available on the car this December is up to Rs 46,000. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a total discount of Rs 46,000 for the MT variants. The AMT variant of the S Presso gets a total discount of Rs 21,000. Similarly, the CNG version of the S Presso gets a total discount of Rs 45,100.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 42,000. While AMT variant gets a discount of up to Rs 22,000, while the CNG variant gets a discount of up to Rs 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of Rs 32,000 for December 2022. Both the MT as well as AMT variants get the above mentioned discounts. On the other hand, the total discount on the CNG variant is Rs 15,100.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

During December 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 32,000. Both the automatic and manual variants get the same amount of discount (i.e. Rs 32,000). On the other hand, the CNG variant of the hatchback gets a discount up to Rs 15,100.

Note: The On-road price as well as the discount on the cars varies from one city to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices.