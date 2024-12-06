Maruti Suzuki car prices to hike by up to 4% from Jan 1, 2025

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki has announced that the prices of its cars will increase by up to 4% in India soon. The price hike will come into effect starting from Jan. 1, 2025. The announcement was followed by Hyundai who has also released a price hike notice earlier.

The announcement led to the four-wheeler maker’s shares climbing by over 1.5% on the exchanges.

“In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from January 2025. The price increase is expected to be up to 4% and will vary depending on the model,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” it added.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki had dispatched 10% more cars to dealerships in November as compared to last year, despite lacklustre demand in the auto industry.

The total sales logged by India’s largest carmaker stood at 1,81,531 units last month as against 1,64,439 in the year-ago period—an increase of 10.39% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Dec. 1.

The total domestic car sales climbed 5.3% on-year to 1,41,312 units, whereas the overall export sales jumped 24.8% on-year to 28,633 units.

Maruti Suzuki’s share price was trading 1.58% higher at Rs 11,359.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 12:35 p.m. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was almost flat, rising marginally by 0.03%.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India announce price hikes from January 2025