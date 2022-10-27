Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a CNG variant to launch very soon

Maruti Suzuki Brezza which is perhaps the most popular sub-4m SUV in India will get a CNG variant very soon. Even though Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially confirm the launch of the Brezza CNG variant, information about the same has been leaked over the internet. This means that we can have the launch anytime soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza which debuted in 2016 now finally gets a CNG variant. This makes the Brezza first SUV offered by the company to get a CNG version. We expect that the SUV will be offered with an automatic variant so that Diesel vehicle buyers will be interested to purchase it. Apart from the automatic variant, the Brezza will get a manual variant too. It is expected that the CNG variants will be more than Rs 50,000 costlier than the existing variants.

Apart from the addition of a factory-fitted CNG kit, we assume that there will no significant changes on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The engine will be similar to that of current one (2022 model). The new 1.5 litre K-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine is present on the SUV. It is same as that of the current Ertiga. The engine generates 103 PS power and 137Nm torque. When it comes to engine transmission, the Brezza is powered by a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

When it comes to interior of the car it gets a bunch of features like a 9-inch smartplay touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The other important features are Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, wireless charging, head-up display, cruise control, electric sunroof and much more. In terms of safety, the SUV offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is currently priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom Delhi prices. Kindly, contact your nearest Maruti dealer to know the exact prices.)