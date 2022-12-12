Maruti Suzuki Brezza receives wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has got out a new update for its Connectivity Suite. The Brezza has received wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. The new update is available for both the new buyers but also existing owners of the sub-4 meter compact SUV.

The 2022 Maruti Brezza is equipped with a 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, which now offers the convenience of wireless connectivity. The head-up display and MID screen have also been updated to display turn-by-turn navigation.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the new features can be installed via Over-The-Air (OTA) updates or can be downloaded from the website.

The 2022 Brezza was launched in June this year. The crossover is powered by a new-gen 1.5-litre K-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine that debuted on the Ertiga. It develops 102 BHP and 135 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.