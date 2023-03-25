Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black Edition arrives at dealerships across country, Check what’s new

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black edition has started arriving at the dealerships across the country. The company has pitched the Black edition of Brezza as the direct rival to the Dark Edition of Tata Nexon. The colour scheme that is offered in the Black Edition is the Pearl Midnight Black colour scheme and the models will be sold via the Arena outlets.

The Black edition is offered in only ZXi and ZXI+ trims. The Black variant is also offered for the CNG Brezza too. The Black paint option is offered in the same price as the other paint scheme. It costs around Rs 10.95 to Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black variant of the Brezza has started arriving in the showrooms in the country and the video of the same has been shared by AutoExpert India.

The Brezza Black Edition gets is entirely clad in black and gets an all-black finished front grille, dual LED projector headlamps and floating LED DRLs. There is also a presence of black cladding, black side molding and black alloy wheels which are 16 inches in size. The only exterior parts that are not black are silver skid plates that are present on the front as well as on the rear.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, the Black Edition still offers dual tone colour scheme. The ZXi trim receives 7 inch SmartPlay Play infotainment system along with digital TFT MID. The other features include push button start/stop feature, automatic air conditioning and cruise control.

On the other hand, the ZXi+ trim gets 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, head up display, head up display, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, 360 degree camera and much more.

Engine

The engine that powers the SUV is a 1.5 liter petrol engine and it offers 103 hp power and 137 Nm torque. The engine is coupled with a 5 speed manual or 5 speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Brezza CNG offers 87.8 hp power and 121.5 Nm torque through a 1.5 liter dual jet VVT K series engine.