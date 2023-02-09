Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition models launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched new Arena Black Edition models on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. All the Arena car models including the Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga are now available in an all-black colour scheme.

The above mentioned car models will be offered in a new Pearl Midnight Black colour option under the Arena Black Editions.

The company has not revealed many details about the vehicles yet.

The Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars are also available with new accessory packages priced between Rs 14,990 to Rs 35,990.

Customers can get seat covers, cushions, chargers, mats, trim garnishes, and vacuum cleaners in these packages.

Maruti had also recently introduced Black Editions of its Nexa range. The Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis, all variants of the Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6 and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ trims of the Grand Vitara.