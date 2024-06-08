Maruti Suzuki announces discount of up to Rs 58,000 for Swift, Brezza, Dzire for June, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has announced various disocunts and benefits for its Arena models for the month of June, 2024. The models such as third gen Swift, Brezza, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, and Dzire are getting cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate offers. However, the newly launched fourth-gen Swift and Ertiga are not getting any discounts this time.

Discounts offered on Third-gen Swift

The Third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is getting discounts and benefits of up to Rs 38,000 during this month. Customers buying the third-generation model AMT variants can get the highest disocunt of Rs 38,000, while the manual options are available with up to Rs 33,000 off. Meanwhile, the CNG variants of the Swifts are offered with a discount and benefits of Rs 18,000 only.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new, fourth-generation Swift, but some dealers have stocks of its predecessor.

Discounts offered on Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10, that is priced in the Rs 3.99 lakh–5.96 lakh range, is currently up for sale with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 55,000. While the automatic variants of the model are getting benefits of Rs 55,000, the manual variants are offered with up to Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 48,000 on CNG options.

is powered by a 67hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, with the option to choose between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Discounts offered on S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso gets a maximum discount of Rs 58,000 in June, 2024. The Rs 58,000 benefit is available with the S-Presso automatic trims, While the company offers Rs 53,000 on manual variants and Rs 46,000 on CNG options. The price of the S-Presso is ranged between Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh. It rivals the Renault Kwid. The Maruti S-Presso is powered by a 67hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, and comes paired with 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Discounts offered on Celerio

Like the Maruti S-Presso, customers can save up to Rs 58,000 on the purchase of the Celerio. The Celerio automatic versions are getting benefits worth up to Rs 58,000, while both the manual and CNG variants have discounts of up to Rs 53,000.

The Celerio is powered by the same engine as the S-Presso and is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh.

Discounts offered on Wagon R

The benefits available with the Wagon R is worth up to Rs 58,000. Like the above models, the maximum benefits are offered with the automatic variants, while the manual variants get Rs 53,000 for manual variants and Rs 43,000 for CNG variants.

The Wagon R comes with a big 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit and a smaller 1.0-litre, 67hp, three-cylinder petrol engine. The transmission options available on the car are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The Wagon R ranges between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh.

Discounts offered on Dzire

The Dzire is due for a generation update based on the new Swift later this year. For now, the existing model comes with benefits worth up to Rs 30,000 on the automatic variants and up to Rs 25,000 on the manual ones. There are no offers on the CNG variants. Prices for the Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Discounts offered on Brezza

The Brezza compact SUV is getting the least amount of benefits this month. The model, that comes with a a 103hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, is getting only Rs 10,000 worth benefits on the petrol variants. It is available in 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic and in a CNG edition too. The Rs 10,000 benefit is offered as an exchange bonus.