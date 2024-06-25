Maruti Nexa discount: Get up to Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has announced the big discount deals for its Nexa models for the month of June, 2024. Customers can get up to Rs 1.5 lakh discount on the purchase of the Maruti Grand Vitara as part of the June discount offer.

Discount on Maruti Grand Vitara

Check the details of the deals being offered with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Grand Vitara is currently on offer with benefits spanning up to Rs. 1.4 lakh. The strong hybrid variants are the ones that have the maximum discounts. Meanwhile, all other variants carry the highest discounts of up to Rs. 65,000.

The Maruti SUV can be had at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.99 lakh across six variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. Mechanically, the SUV can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-CNG, and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and an e-CVT unit.

The Maruti Jimny is currently available with discount offers of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.