Maruti Jimny receives over 700 bookings per day

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which was unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023, has received over 700 bookings on average every single day in India, claimed a company executive.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti said that ” the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny has received over 16,500 bookings and as many as 700-750 bookings every single day.”

The demand for the off-road lifestyle vehicle SUV continues to rise regardless of the increased booking amount at Rs 25,000, the automaker may enhance the new Jimny’s manufacturing capacity to retain the waiting period between 3 and 9 months.

Maruti Jimny specifications and features

The India-spec five-door Jimny ha a longer wheelbase than the global version. This provides extra space for more legroom at the rear and larger boot space. Despite the added length, the SUV is relatively small and comes within the sub-4m bracket. So, it is eligible for lower taxation.

The Maruti SUV will be powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 105PS and 134Nm. While a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is offered as standard, there’s a choice between a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny will be available in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha.

The feature of the SUV include a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, and auto-LED headlights. The safety feature include standard safety net includes six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist and descent control, and ABS with EBD.

We are expecting the Jimny to arrive by May 2023, at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its nemeses will be the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, both of which will soon also be available in a five-door avatar.