Maruti Jimny finally arrives at at showrooms, prices likely to get announced soon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has finally reached the Nexa showrooms across India and it is quite likely that it's prices will be announced soon.

Automobile
By Pratyay
Maruti Jimny arrives in showroom
Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has finally reached the Nexa showrooms across India and it is quite likely that the prices of the SUV will be announced soon. The production of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to begin in April 2023. Currently the 5-door SUV is available for display at the NEXA showrooms.

The bookings of the Maruti Jimny currently stand at more than 18,000 units.

Specifications

The India-spec five-door Jimny has a longer wheelbase than the global version. This provides extra space for more legroom at the rear and larger boot space. Despite the added length, the  SUV is relatively small and comes within the sub-4m bracket. So, it is eligible for lower taxation.

The Maruti SUV will be powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 105PS and 134Nm. While a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is offered as standard, there’s a choice between a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny will be available in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha.

The feature of the SUV includes a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, and auto-LED headlights. The safety feature includes a standard safety net includes six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist and descent control, and ABS with EBD.

As the Jimny launches in India, it will be a prime competitor for the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. It is rumored that the prices for the Jimny will start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

