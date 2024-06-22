Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition is now available in all variants, price starts at Rs 7.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has extended the range of Velocity Edition in the Fronx lineup in India. The Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition now starts at a starting price of Rs 7.29 lakh. The pricing will be however limited to specific period only. In case you are wondering, the Velocity edition only offers some cosmetic changes as compared to the regular variant of the Maruti Fronx.

The Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition based on the entry-level Sigma variant is offered at Rs 7.29 lakh. This undercuts the standard trim by Rs 23,000. Even though the model is available at a lower price, it gets contrasting highlights on the front bumper, grille, and headlights as well as on the wheel wells. When it comes to the Velocity Edition that is based on the Delta, Delta+ and Delta+ (O) trims we get features like red touches on the side mouldings, dash mat and ORVM covers, garnishing on the rear doors, a red and black-finished rear spoiler and illuminated door sills.

The Delta variants get 1.2-litre engine at their core. On the other hand, the 100hp Turbo variants get the same cosmetic updates as earlier. In addition to the changes that are present on the lower Velocity Edition trims, we get cosmetic updates like red and grey exterior styling package, carbon-finish on the inside etc.

For those who are unknown, the Maruti Fronx is based on the Maruti Baleno and the price of the SUV starts at Rs 7.51 lakh in India. The mileage varies between 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl. The SUV is offered in petrol and CNG configurations and is offered in manual and automatic transmissions. The seating capacity is restricted to 5 only.