Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition launched in India: What’s new

Maruti Suzuki has announced a special edition of the Fronx crossover called the Velocity Edition. The company offers purely cosmetic upgrades worth Rs 43,000 with the new edition. The cosmetic upgrades are offered in the form of exterior and interior accessories.

With the addition of the accessories, the Fronx is available from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Velocity Edition of the Fronx has a total of 16 accessories on offer. Customers planning to buy the Delta+, Zeta, or Alpha variant of the Fronx can opt for this additional package which costs Rs 43,000.

The new additions include a grey and black exterior styling kit, door visors, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, red dash designer mat, NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover, 3D boot mat, spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and interior styling kit with carbon finish.

Mechanically, the new edition of the Maruti Fronx remain unchanged. It is offered in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option in select variants.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the eVX SUV in the Indian market by the end of this year. Ahead of the official launch, the production-ready prototype of the Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Show 2024.

The eVX will be coming with a 60kWh battery pack that is said to offer an estimated driving range of up to 550km on a single charge.