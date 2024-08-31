Maruti Fronx Facelift expected to be the first strong hybrid compact SUV in India

Maruti Fronx has become one of the successful compact SUV by the company in India in a very short time. The SUV which is based on Baleno reached 1 lakh sales milestone in the domestic market in just 10 months. For those who are unknown, the SUV is being exported to latin markets like Africa, Latin America as well as Middle East (due to its popularity). The Maruti Fronx Facelift will offer strong hybrid technology revealed reports.

Since its launch, the Maruti Fronx has achieved 2 lakh unit sales milestone in the domestic as well as export markets. The compact SUV competes with the likes of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch in India. The car is the second model offered by Maruti Suzuki after Baleno that is exported to Japan.

After the success of Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is focusing more on the strong hybrids. The Fronx hybrid will be playing a key role in the hybrid segment of the manufacturer.

The launch of the Maruti Fronx facelift is expected to take place next year and will be using the Z12E engine that is already offered in the new Swift. The hybrid system is expected to be carried forward in the next generation of Baleno. The fuel efficiency of the car is expected to exceed 35 kmpl. There will be minor changes in terms of design as well as interior of the SUV.

Maruti Fronx engine options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in two engines- 1.2 litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine. The 1.2 litre engine produces power of 89bhp and torque of 113Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and 147.6Nm of torque. While the 1.2 litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or AMT transmission, the 1.0-litre engine is offered in 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmissions.