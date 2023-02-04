Maruti Fronx arrives at Nexa Dealer Showrooms ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx sub 4m SUV along with the much-awaited Jimny 5 door SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for both of these models at the company’s exclusive NEXA dealerships. Ahead of its launch, the first units of the new Maruti Fronx have started to arrive at Nexa dealer showrooms for display purpose. Fronx test drives are expected to start soon.

Maruti Fronx SUV variants, engine and features

According to reports, the Fronx SUV will likely be launched in India in April 2023. The prices of the vehicle will be revealed after its launch. The Fronx SUV is based on the Baleno.

The SUV will carry a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Head-Up display, wireless charging for gadgets, 360 degree camera, 40 intelligent connected car features and much more. In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets ESP will hill hold assist, rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX and up to 6 airbags.

The SUV will be offered in five variants- Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. It will be available in nine beautiful colour options, which includes monotone as well as dual tone colour options.

It will be offered in two engine options- 1.2 litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine. The 1.2 litre engine produces power of 89bhp and torque of 113Nm, paired with 5 speed manual or AMT transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and 147.6Nm of torque, paired with 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.