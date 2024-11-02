Maruti eVX production version to make its debut on November 4 in Milan

The Maruti eVX final production version will be making its global debut in Milan, Italy on November 4, initially reported Autocar India. The electric car will be offered in multiple car markets. The Maruti eVX will be produced in Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and will be exported to other countries (apart from being sold in India).

The Maruti eVX will be making its debut in India in January 2025. The electric car is making an initial debut in Milan because it is a global product. The production target of the SUV is 1.4 lakh units for the first year. The Bharat Mobility Globe Expo 2025 will be held between January 17-22. The Indian market is the first market where the Maruti eVX will be launched. The European and Japan markets will get the car sometime later.

As the SUV arrives in India in March 2025, it will be pitched against the likes of Tata Curvv EV which is priced between Rs 17.49- Rs 21.99 lakh.

As the Maruti eVX launches in 2025, the Toyota derivative of the eVX will not be far behind. The production of the e-SUV will be from March 2025.

When it comes to battery options, the EV will get option for two battery pack options- 48kWh and 60kWh. It is still unknown whether the eVX will have AWD or not.

