Maruti Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV to be launched soon in India

Under the partnership of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, the latter will launch another vehicle in the Indian market. The Toyota Rumion based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched soon in India. While Maruti will manufacture the vehicle, Toyota will be selling it at its outlets. In the international markets, the Toyota Rumion is already sold. After its launch in India, Toyota will offer four products and that will include Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross as well as Vellfire.

According to reports by Autocar India, the Toyota Rumion will be launched around September. Apart from some cosmetic changes, the MPV will hardly have any changes. The Toyota Rumion will be the most affordable MPV offered by Toyota in India. When it comes to the design, the Rumion will be offered with a different grille, refreshed alloy wheels and Toyota logo instead of Suzuki. We might get the same beige interiors as we are offered in the Ertiga. Most of the interiors are expected to be the same as the Ertiga.

In terms of engine, the Rumion will offer the same engine as the Ertiga. We will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is offered in the Ertiga that will offer 103hp power and 137Nm torque. It is mated with 5-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. We expect that a CNG option be introduced later on the vehicle. A three-seater configuration will be available for the Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion.

The price of the Rumion is expected to start from Rs 8.77 lakh as it launches in India. The cars which are Maruti-based products and are sold by Toyota in India include Glanza and Urban Cruiser (now discontinued).