Maruti Baleno receives wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto via new OTA update

Maruti Suzuki has released a new software update for the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system in the Baleno. The update has brought new features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the car.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation on the heads-up display and the MID in the instrument cluster.

However, the over-the-air (OTA) update is available for the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Baleno.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the same features on the Brezza through an OTA update. These could be offered on more models in the future.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno in the month of February this year. The 2022 Baleno comes equipped with first-in-segment features like head-up display, Suzuki Connect and 360 degree view camera. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 88 BHP and 113 Nm. It is offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

The safety features of the hatchback include 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and others. The 2022 Baleno also has a wider front grill that has the company branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps. It runs on alloy wheels.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offred in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-end model is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback competes against the Toyota Glanza.