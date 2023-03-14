March 2023 discount on cars: Get up to Rs 3 lakh discounts on top models

The top car manufacturers including Honda, Mahindra, Hyundai, Jeep, Citroen, and Volkswagen, are offering discounts and benefits for some of their top models in the month of March before the implementation of the BSVI stage 2 emission standards. The government is going to roll out the phase two of the BS6 emission standards in India for all new vehicles—passenger vehicles, two wheelers, and commercial vehicles from April 1, 2023. The manufacturers are trying to clear out the leftover MY2022 stock for some select variants.

March discounts on cars

Buyers can get discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 3 lakh on the purchase of some of the select variants of the Citroen C5 Aircross and up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount on select trims of the Jeep Meridian. Meanwhile, the models five-seater sibling is being retailed with up to Rs 1.5 lakh discount.

Likewise, the Volkswagen Tiguan is getting discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.85 lakh. While the Tiguan is being offered with Rs 1.5 lakh with a combination of discounts and offers. The VW Virtus is offered for Rs. 1.13 lakh in discounts. Buyers can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of the MG Astor in March.

With the launch of the upgraded Honda City, the pre-facelifted version is being sold with up to Rs. 1.3 lakh discounts. The Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV retails with a discount of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh for select variants on MY2022 leftover stock. The Slavia midsize sedan is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the domestic market.

The Hyundai Alcazar 2.0L petrol engine variant can be bought with savings of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. It is note worthy mentioning that the car is almost sold out across the country.

With the new generation Hyundai Verna launching on March 21, the outgoing model gets up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits. The Mahindra Thar petrol AT and Nissan Magnite are retailed with Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 82,000 benefits respectively.

Car Models with discounts and benefits in March 2023