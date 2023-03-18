Man from US achieves 1 Million miles on his Volvo sedan in 3 decades

There are some people in our society who have a special love for their cars. They can be seen driving the same car happily for decades. This is a result of the reliability and maintenance that the car offers to its owner. And this results in a strong bond between the car and the owner form a bond. A man in the US has achieved 1 million miles on his Volvo sedan and this shows a great bond between man and machine. It is needless to mention the safety and durability of Volvo.

As reported by FOX 2 St. Louis on its YouTube Channel, we can see Jim O’Shea, the owner of the Volvo 740 GLE sedan talking about his 1 million miles achievement. In the video we can see the owner speaking about his car (Volvo 740 GLE) purchase in 1991. Even though his father insisted him to purchase a Ford, he settled with the particular car.

Jim told that the primary reason why he is able to maintain the car for this long is because of its affordability to repair. He was able to replace the bulbs and do small works on the car all by himself. Jim mentioned that the engine was repaired at 500K miles, and the transmission was replaced too. He proudly mentions that he had never had an accident with the car. However, he cannot say the same about his wife as she hit the car on some occasions.

Jim also mentioned that the car could still touch 120 kmph. As Jim returned the car to the same dealership from which he had purchased, he was gifted with a new Volvo S60 sedan. The car also gets Volvo all-inclusive car subscription. Jim has planned to drive his new S60 for another 1 million miles.