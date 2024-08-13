Make in India: Maruti Suzuki begins SUV Fronx export to Japan

New Delhi: In a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, leading automobile company Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday started exporting its SUV Fronx model to Japan.

The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left for Japan from Gujarat’s Pipavav port, according to the company.

It will be the first SUV from Maruti Suzuki to launch in Japan. After Baleno in 2016, this is the second car of India’s largest automobile player (in terms of selling four-wheelers) to be exported to Japan. Fronx is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.

Fronx is likely to be launched in Japan by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, in the autumn of 2024.

Fronx was launched in India in the second quarter of 2023. In July 2023, the company commenced export of Fronx to destinations like Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance and internationally recognised safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence.

“The Fronx embodies the best of engineering and design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers,” he added.

According to the SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) report, Maruti Suzuki exported over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY 2023-24. The company has a 42 per cent share in the exports of passenger vehicles from the country.

The company shipped 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, the highest ever in any Q1 in the company’s history.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki reported sales figures for July 2024 at 1,37,463 units which was lower by 9.6 per cent compared to the same month last year.